Bills that would eliminate new cars from emissions testing – as well as Cambria, Westmoreland and five other counties – are heading to the House of Representatives for consideration.
Both measures by state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township, cleared the Senate this week in bipartisan votes.
Senate Bill 561 was approved 32-18.
Langerholc, who serves as the Senate’s Transportation Committee chairman, is seeking to have vehicles five years old or newer exempt from testing.
The second measure, Bill 562, which Langerholc originally introduced in his first term in office, exempts a list of seven counties that meet current air standards.
As the usage of fuel-efficient cars has become more widespread, a vehicle emissions test has proven to be less effective at reducing air pollution.
Between 2010-19, there were more than 21 million newer vehicles that passed the emissions test 99.65% of the time, Langerholc said.
“I have been fighting this senseless and outdated emissions test since I was first elected. It is an issue of paramount importance to my district and those in the commonwealth,” Langerholc said.
“Today’s strong bipartisan vote continues the fight that will hopefully and finally result in passage.”
Langerholc said he’s encouraged the bills picked up additional votes among Democrats this week.
In an interview Wednesday, the Cambria County lawmaker said he’s spoken to state House Transportation Chairman Ed Neilson about the bills – and said he’s hopeful there may be enough momentum to advance both to Gov. Josh Shapiro’s desk.
The measures were introduced after the Joint State Government Commission evaluated the impact of removing counties from the vehicle emissions testing program and identified Blair, Cambria, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Mercer and Westmoreland counties as candidates for removal from testing. Each would be exempt under Bill 562.
Fellow state Sen. Patrick Stefano, R-Fayette, was among the group of 31 senators who backed the Emissions Reform bill.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst.
