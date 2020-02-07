In 2016, Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township, became the first Republican in a couple decades to represent the 35th District of the Pennsylvania Senate.
He said then it was a very long and rewarding campaign that led him to victory. On Thursday, he announced that he intends to repeat that journey in 2020, and continue serving the 35th District that encompasses all of Cambria and Bedford counties as well as part of Clearfield.
Langerholc announced his campaign for reelection at the Cambria County Republican Headquarters in Richland Township. The room was packed by about 70 supporters including family and friends who quickly got to signing petitions to qualify Langerholc and other Republican candidates for the 2020 election.
In the crowd were other Republican officials including Rep. Jim Rigby, who announced his own reelection bid a little more than a week ago for the 71st Legislative District’s seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
Rigby introduced Langerholc on Thursday, and alluded to his challenger for the 35th Senate district, Shaun Dougherty – a Democrat, from Westmont, who is an internationally known advocate for sexually abused children.
“We have a challenger this year,” Rigby said. “But I don’t think we have a whole lot to worry about. We are going to grind it out and get it done.”
Langerholc was a Cambria County assistant district attorney and Richland Township supervisor prior to his term in the Senate.
His resume, now after his four years in Harrisburg, includes legislation passed on a broad range of issues.
This past July, his proposal for a Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights was signed into law. It called for several measures including informing victims of rights and preserving rape kits, without charge, during the full statute of limitations period.
Langerholc also boasted being the only freshman legislator in the House or the Senate to have a bill signed into law in the first 11 months of his first term. His first bill revised weight restrictions that helped trucking companies maximize their shipment in trucks fueled by natural gas, which pollute less but are 2,000 pounds heavier than diesel trucks.
As he embarks on the campaign trail again, he’s eyeing another change involving vehicle regulations. The crowd Thursday applauded him when he said he would work to remove the emissions testing requirement from Cambria County vehicle owners.
Vehicle owners in Cambria County have been required since the ’90s to pay for an emissions test when they get their vehicle inspected. The rule was one of Pennsylvania’s methods for improving air quality and complying with the Clean Air Act.
Around 2008, Cambria County improved its air quality to a level that meets standards set by the federal government, Langerholc said.
“I’m going to keep fighting until Cambria County is removed from those emissions tests,” he said. “It doesn’t make sense. Surrounding counties don’t do it.”
If he is reelected, he said he would work on legislation for the agricultural industry that is integral to the entire 35th District, and protect citizens’ Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.
The opioid epidemic is another issue he has specific plans to deal with.
“Overdose rates are down. We need to continue to work diligently,” he said.
His “Recovery to Work” bill has passed the senate and is in the House of Representatives.
“It would help people battling addiction,” he said. “They need our help getting back to meaningful employment.”
In addition, a proposal he made in November, that remains alive for a vote through 2020, would help lift the state’s economically distressed municipalities by redirecting money already generated by the state from the sale of alcohol.
The proposal, Senate Bill 570, is a modification of what is known as the “Johnstown Flood Tax,” a levy that was placed on alcohol sales to raise money for the city following the 1936 St. Patrick’s Day Flood.
All money generated by the state’s current 18% sales tax on alcohol goes to the commonwealth’s general fund; Langerholc’s proposal would take 5.6% of the revenue and use it to supply funding to Johnstown and other municipalities in the Act 47 distressed program.
“That money is still being taxed on alcoholic beverages, and none of it is coming back to Johnstown,” Langerholc said.
