A Lancaster County woman was killed on Monday evening in a one-car crash on Route 56 in Ogle Township, state police in Somerset County reported on Wednesday.
Tonya M. Cowell, 44, of Lititz, was driving west around 8:41 p.m. Monday when her Chrysler PT Cruiser went off the road, traveled down an embankment, flipped onto its right side and struck a tree, according to troopers’ report on the crash.
Cowell, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, near the intersection of Route 56/Clear Shade Drive and Lasky Road.
