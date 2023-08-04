FRIEDENS – A well-known farm equipment dealer and service company is setting up shop in Somerset.
Lancaster County-based Hoober Inc. is adding a full-service dealership on Commerce Drive, planning to begin selling machinery from top lines by Case International, Kuhns Farming Equipment and Great Plains, among others, regional manager Mark Bonson said.
Hoober plans to have the dealership fully operational by fall, expanding its local workforce to seven full-time employees, Bonson told the Somerset County Farm Bureau on Friday.
Until now, its closest dealership was in Chambersburg, although they had staff employed in the Jennerstown area for years handling service needs.
This will be the company’s 13th store.
“It was a case of ... ‘If you build (the customer base), we’ll come,’” company salesman Nathan Wolfe told the group.
He and Bonson said the company’s lineage has always been to serve the farmer – and its equipment reflects that, noting that it is agriculture-grade. Beyond tractors and heavy-duty mowers, it also sells equipment such as bailers, tillers and automated planters.
Jenner Township hog farmer Larry Cogan said the company’s products are an important offering for the local industry, which can otherwise be forced to look elsewhere for vital farm equipment and repairs.
“They could have chosen a lot of other places for their western Pennsylvania (location) and we’re lucky they chose here,” Cogan said.
