JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – About five years ago, area native and author Jim Lamb attempted to write a book of poetry but wasn’t happy with the results, so he shelved the project and moved on.
However, the thought never left his head, and soon after, he started toying with poems again.
Now, Lamb has released his first collection, called “Dark Fruit: and other poems,” in which he covers a variety of subjects.
“The nice thing about a poem is you can pack a lot of information in a few words,” the author said.
After putting the book on hold previously, he went back to reading other poets, such as Dylan Thomas and Seamus Heaney.
“You listen to fellows who really do it well and you figure out how they’re doing it,” Lamb said.
With this new inspiration, he picked up his old poems and started working on them again, transcribing personal stories and interesting happenings from his life.
When he wrote some that worked, he studied them to figure out why that was.
“It makes me work as a writer,” Lamb said.
The Florida resident’s authorship ranges from a book chronicling his time in the U.S. Navy titled “Orange Socks & Other Colorful Tales” to refining pearls of wisdom on writing into “Literary Gems,” which are shared on Patzi Gil’s radio program, PatZi Talks: Joy on Paper.
Lamb described Gil as one of his largest inspirations and a person who pushes him to do better.
She’s part of the reason why he returned to the poetry.
“I like the nature of it,” Gil said of his writings. “He has something for everybody.”
She uses Lamb as an example on her show and directs aspiring writers to read poetry in order to get a grasp on how to put a pen to paper and produce something good.
Gil said Lamb says so much in so few words while telling a complete story.
That’s what she likes about “Dark Fruit.”
“To be a good writer, you have to be able to paint a picture, and he can paint a picture,” Gil said.
Lamb enjoys the process because writing poems allows him to have a creative outlet between freelance jobs.
“Poetry can really keep you on your toes if you’re willing to go through the pain and misery of writing something good,” he said.
“Dark Fruit” can be purchased on Amazon.
