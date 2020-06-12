COVID-19 restrictions set the Lake Somerset project back as much as seven weeks, but state Fish and Boat Commission officials are hopeful the Grove City contractor handling the work will still be able to complete the job by late fall 2021.
“They’ve told us that they think they can adjust their work schedule to enable them to make up a good bit of that (setback) this season,” Fish and Boat Communications Director Mike Parker said of Thomas Construction.
The $8 million project has been in the works for years, since the state deemed the dam a hazard and lowered it in 2012.
The lake was drained in 2017, but it took three years for the rehabilitation project to move through the engineering, design and permit phase before Thomas was given the go-ahead to begin work earlier this year.
As of the first week of June, the project was 12% complete, Parker said.
“A lot of the work right now involves clearing parts of the site that don’t need to be there,” he said, noting that generations-old infrastructure needed to be removed.
As planned, the lake would be refilled in the winter of 2022 for a spring reopening.
County officials are working to enhance the property around the lake, with a loop trail already in the early stages of development.
A project that would add a half-mile of trail on the eastern side of the lake is currently out for a second round of bids.
Approximately $130,000 has been set aside for the trail work, Somerset County officials have said.
