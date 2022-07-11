JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An investigation into gunfire Saturday that injured a Johnstown woman has been slowed due to a lack of cooperation, Johnstown police Capt. Chad Miller said.
The woman injured in the incident told police she doesn't know what happened – and other people at the scene have echoed the same, Miller said.
The group was apparently inside a Grove Avenue apartment when a shot was fired.
Police were dispatched on a call for a report of gunfire at approximately 7:30 a.m. and discovered the woman wounded outside, police said at the time.
The woman was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for treatment – although Miller said she was released soon after.
Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call the Cambria County non-emergency number at 814-472-2100.
