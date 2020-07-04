For 60 years and three family generations, Elias Painting has been a fixture in the Johnstown community.
For about half of that history, Albert Ghantous has been running the company, headquartered at 325 Bedford St.
The company does commercial, residential and light-industrial jobs, but touching up houses of worship is its signature work.
“If we could do nothing else but church restorations, that’s what we would do,” Ghantous said. “It’s a labor of love when you paint the Lord’s house.
“That was given to me by my father.”
His father, Elias Ghantous, immigrated to the United States from Lebanon and spoke only Arabic.
When Elias Ghantous arrived, he was out of work and began going door-to-door – offering to paint houses.
“My father came like many immigrants, all he had was $5 in his pocket and his faith,” he said.
In the United States, Elias met his wife, Betty, who spoke only English.
“They had a translator,” Albert Ghantous said. “My mother spoke little Arabic and Dad had no English. They were only engaged three months and then married. I think it was love at first sight.”
‘Color and detail’
The couple grew a painting company together starting in 1960.
Albert has been running the business since 1993. His son, Elias, 31, is set to take over some day.
“I want to learn to fill his shoes,” Elias said. “I also want to bring something to the table that I can specialize in. I’m learning a lot from my dad, he has such a good eye for color and detail.”
Elias lived in California for three years, and then Pittsburgh.
“I came back recently,” he said. “I missed my family and the opportunity I have here.
“Johnstown is one of the coolest towns in the whole world. This town is real. There’s no fluff in it. California people aren’t as real as they are here.”
There was a time, Albert said, when he didn’t expect Elias to return home to the run the business.
“In youth, people have a lot of soul-searching to do, on what you really want to do as far as your career path,” Albert said. “When he came back, there was a lot of discussion on what he wanted to do when he ‘grew up.’
“I didn’t have to talk him into it as much as he talked himself into it. Moving on with us would be best for his family and career choice.”
Elias said he’s learned a lot from his father.
“He knows his history about churches; he knows color schemes that are supposed to go with a particular church,” Elias said. “He’s a very religious man as well, so he takes it seriously.”
‘Liturgically correct’
Throughout Elias Painting’s 60-year history, the company has painted 85% of churches in the Greater Johnstown area at least once, Albert said. That includes churches in Windber, Ebensburg, Somerset and Nanty Glo.
There are about 200 churches of various rites and denominations on Elias Painting’s resume.
St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Cambria City is one of Albert Ghantous’ favorite projects.
“St. Mary’s on Power Street is a very beautiful church,” he said.
The church is decorated with intricate icons that his company hung – and features deep colors.
“There’s a way to paint a church that is liturgically correct,” he said. “Orthodox, Roman Catholic, Protestant churches all vary. We try to do what is right color-wise so that it contributes to worship.
“Some colors you see in the Byzantine rite churches are not the correct colors for churches of the Roman Catholic rite.”
In a Byzantine church, visitors will see deep blues, representing heaven, near the sanctuary. Greens or earth tones represent terra firma – so in the congregation area people will see light, muted tones, he said.
When Ghantous is working on a church, there are often many passers-by who make suggestions about what should be gilded with gold, for example.
“We have to filter through those voices to make sure every one is on the right path,” he said.
The voice he trusts has been cultivated over many years, between his father and his own experiences with the company.
This year is a special one, he said.
“As we celebrate our 60th year in business, we are grateful for the foundation that my parents provided as a platform for success,” Albert Ghantous said. “We still use many of their time-tested techniques and marry those techniques with new technology.
“We look forward to the next 60 years.”
