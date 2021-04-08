An assault alleged recently at Hiram G. Andrews Center is part of a string of alleged crimes committed by students at the Upper Yoder Township educational facility since 2019, records show.
Township police charged Johnathan Franc Schwing, 21, of Schuylkill County, with aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault. He is accused of assaulting a female student in her dormitory room in February.
Schwing waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, sending the case to county court in Ebensburg.
“I’ve been advised that the student is no longer residing at Hiram G. Andrews,” Cambria County Assistant District Attorney Matthew Gribler said Wednesday.
The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry, which operates the facility, said in a statement that it could not comment on the Schwing case.
“However, L&I has worked to ensure the Hiram G. Andrews Center (HGAC) is a safe environment for everyone,” said Sarah DeSantis, press secretary. “When HGAC becomes aware of any alleged crime, it immediately works with law enforcement and provides assistance to victims.
“HGAC has sought to protect students through a variety of measures, including installing call boxes, instating an anonymous tip line, hosting programming to teach about healthy relationships, and having students sign a Student Code of Conduct. We remain committed to keeping all students safe.”
The campus has mostly been quiet since the string of student arrests in 2019, Tribune-Democrat archives show.
They include:
• A student who left campus and was found wandering inside the the Lutheran Home, a nearby nursing facility. He was charged with trespassing after being warned twice before.
• Two students were charged with drug and weapon possession after township police seized a handgun, ammunition and marijuana from a dormitory room.
• Four students were charged with breaking into the former Westmont Hilltop Elementary School on Goucher Street and causing $10,000 in damage.
• Another student was charged with aggravated assault, accused of attacking a staff member and a township police sergeant. Both were hospitalized.
Police also were called to the campus three times for reported sexual assaults.
At the time, then-District Attorney Kelly Callihan called the crimes at the facility “alarming” and Upper Yoder police Chief Don Hess said that student crime at HGAC “takes up a lot of time for the department, man-hours.”
Hess was on vacation and could not be reached Thursday.
Opened in 1959, HGAC offers post-secondary education, pre-employment transition and support services to customers as they determine and pursue individualized goals, employment and independence on its more than 45-acre campus, according to its webpage.
