Labor Day kayaking

Scott Mina (from left), Ian Richardson, 11, Lindsey Raco (Mina’s sister) and her son, Domenick Raco, 13, all of Johnstown, celebrate Labor Day kayaking on the Quemahoning Reservoir on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Scott Mina (from left), Ian Richardson, 11, Lindsey Raco (Mina’s sister) and her son, Domenick Raco, 13, all of Johnstown, celebrate Labor Day kayaking on the Quemahoning Reservoir on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you