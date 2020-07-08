Somerset County Courthouse

A union representing Somerset County's 911 dispatchers, maintenance workers and clerks has approved a new multi-year contract – a week after signaling members might strike.

Exact details of the agreement weren't immediately available Wednesday but the county's labor attorney, Chris Gabriel said the county was notified that an agreement was approved by the non-professional group of the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees.

The county had previously finalized deals with two other AFSCME unions, but came to a sticking point with the dispatchers and clerks' membership over retroactive pay.

Gabriel said the deal, which would likely be up for a vote next week by the commissioners, will make the 2020-year wage increases retroactive to April.

AFSCME representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

