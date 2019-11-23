For nearly 20 years, Kranich’s Jewelers has been a Richland Township destination for gems, jewelry and other keepsakes that shimmer and shine.
Now, they have a store to match it.
By Tuesday, the Altoona-based jeweler will open a sleek, “modern-yet-classic” shop at the intersection of Scalp and Eisenhower Boulevard, company President Charles Kranich said.
“We really think that’s a landmark location, so we wanted to have a landmark design,” he said.
At 2,500 square feet, it will replaces a smaller shop that is now closing inside The Galleria – and in some ways signifies a full-circle shift for the retailer.
Founded in 1903, the company’s original stores were stand-alone locations before moving to indoor malls in the 1970s and ‘80s.
After building a stand-alone location in State College eight years ago, Kranich’s moved its Logan Valley Mall location to Plank Road last year and now has three freestanding stores, he said.
By developing a larger store in Richland, Kranich’s will be able to stay on top of trends inside the store, too, offering expanded collections rings, earrings and pendants by designers such as Simon G, Verragio and Le Vian.
“This is going to give us an opportunity to better represent a lot of our designer lines,” Kranich said.
A larger on-site repair shop was also added, creating space for cleaning, polishing and “more creative jewelry design
and repair – whatever our customers come up with.”
Kranich’s employs 10 people at the Johnstown area store, he said.
The company worked with Windber architect Jeffrey Haman on the design for the store, which Kranich said is unique to their lineup of locations.
He said the exterior has the feel of a European-style boutique.
An additional 1,100 square feet of space was carved out at one side of the new store for Liberty Tax Service, a previous tenant in the building, which will reoccupy the location in December, Kranich said.
CCN Real Estate brokered the deal.
