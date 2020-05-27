Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace has signed a contract with General Dynamics Land Systems – Canada for delivery of its latest generation Protector Remote Weapon Stations (RWS) to the Canadian Army valued at about $50 million.
The Protector RWS is set to be integrated on Canada’s fleet of Armored Combat Support Vehicles.
Kongsberg’s Johnstown location supplies the U.S Department of Defense, but the contract with Canada doesn’t affect Johnstown, Kongsberg spokeswoman Katie Paulson said.
The corporation’s operations in Norway supply Canada, she said.
In a statement, Eirik Lie, president of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, said he was pleased the corporation won the contract in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our business base is long-term and solid, with an order backlog that provides a strong foundation for continued operations into the future,” his statement read.
