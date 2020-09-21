A Johnstown defense company has been picked to supply remote weapon stations for the U.S. Marines Corps’ latest Joint Light Tactical Vehicle.
Kongsberg Protech Systems announced the contract in a press release Monday.
The company did not list the contract’s value or length, but said the work would be conducted in Johnstown to supply the Marine Corps initial XM9014 remote weapons systems for “design verification testing.”
The systems are designed to be mounted on top of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles.
“Although a new class of weapon and station, it is based on a proven design and previously qualified components to provide the Marine Corps with a low-risk system that reduces the burden of provisioning and training across the service,” said Jeff Wood, general manager, Kongsberg Protech Systems USA.
Kongsberg has been developing remote weapon systems for the Army, Navy and Air Force – and countries across the globe – for decades and celebrated the delivery of its 20,000 unit last week.
