JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The U.S. Army awarded a five-year contract valued up to $1.498 billion to Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace for the continued delivery of its Common Remotely Operated Weapon Stations.
Kongsberg has been manufacturing CROWS systems for 17 years, and all of that work has been performed by Johnstown employees at 210 Industrial Park Road.
“The Kongsberg Johnstown facility and its workforce have and will continue to be a major component of our support for the U.S. Army’s CROWS program,” said Scott Burk, of Kongsberg Protech Systems USA, lead for the latest CROWS contract. “This most recent award secures continued work in Johnstown well into the future. We look forward to supporting the U.S. and its allies with RWS deliveries and associated services.”
Kongsberg has delivered more than 18,000 CROWS systems to the U.S. military. They are in service in every branch of the U.S. military and many U.S. agencies, providing protection for soldiers within combat vehicles, facilities, and vessels.
Different variants of the systems are produced by the company. The Kongsberg Protector family of remote weapon stations is the most widely used system in the world, providing commonality among NATO and allied forces, according to a Kongsberg press release.
“Kongsberg is proud to be selected as the supplier in this competitive award for the next five-year CROWS contract,” said Eirik Lie, president of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace. “This is an important milestone. We are extending our collaboration with U.S. Army as we have since 2007, enabling Kongsberg, together with the customer, to provide the soldiers with the best remotely controlled weapon solution.”
With systems sold to 26 nations, Kongsberg is the world-leading provider of remote weapon stations, the press release said.
CROWS Tech Refresh is the “next generation” of remote weapon stations, said Eirik Tord Jensen, executive vice president for Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace Land Systems Division.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.