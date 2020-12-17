CRESSON – A Lilly man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of stabbing a man with a knife during a dispute over items taken from an apartment, authorities said.
Patrick Anderson Rourke, 31, of the 500 block of Main Street, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson.
State police in Ebensburg charged Rourke with aggravated assault and simple assault.
According to a criminal complaint, Rourke confronted a man at an apartment complex on Nov. 29 about items that were taken from his apartment. As the dispute escalated, Rourke allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the chest and right bicep, the compliant said.
A neighbor reportedly spotted Rourke with a knife and pulled him away from the man.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for two serious stab wounds.
Troopers said they found a knife and a large amount of blood on the outside porch area.
Rourke is free on bond.
