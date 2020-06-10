In observance of Flag Day, the East Hills Kiwanis Club will display American flags along Scalp Avenue from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday in conjunction with its Flags Over East Hills project.
Kiwanis to display flags on Scalp Avenue
Tags
The Tribune-Democrat
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
KANE[mdash] Guelda G. "Midge", 92, of Johnstown, passed away June 9, 2020 at Richland Healthcare and Rehabilitation. Born July 5, 1927 in Johnstown, daughter of James F. and Catherine (Murray) Kane. Preceded in death by parents; and sisters Phyllis L. Alexander and Wilvina J. Kane. Survived …
BRACKEN[mdash] Betty (Evans), 89, Portage. entered into new life June 09,2020 at home. She was born April 11, 1931 in Portage Twp. the daughter of Samuel and Jennie (Benton) Evans. Preceded in death by her parents sister and brother in law Sarah and James Wills and nephew Mark Wills. Survive…
Most Popular
Articles
- WATCH VIDEO | Pair of fishermen die at Wilmore Dam Reservoir
- PHOTO GALLERY | 'Abundance of caution': Richland Town Center stores close as protesters march in downtown Johnstown
- WATCH VIDEO | 'We need change': Hundreds rally for police reform in downtown Johnstown
- Police: Shots fired into Portage Township house
- WATCH VIDEO | New Johnstown eatery’s owner hopes customers take down some ‘Giant Killer’ tacos
- Johnstown police issue arrest warrant for alleged credit union robber
- WATCH VIDEO | Group holds Black Lives Matter march in Portage to 'spread awareness in our small town'
- WATCH VIDEO | Coroner: Pregnant woman dead of suspected overdose; incident led to standoff at Portage Township home
- Experts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'Will students have to wear masks to school this fall semester because of the coronavirus?'
- Police: Woman shoots and kills intruder in Scalp Level home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.