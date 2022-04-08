JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Parents watched with amazement on Friday as more than 100 children scooped up 2,000 eggs in about seven minutes at East Hills Kiwanis Memorial Park.
The children covered ground quickly, with just about as much energy as the snow squall that blew in after the Easter egg hunt ended.
The event was hosted by the East Hills Kiwanis Club at the club’s park along Theatre Drive in Richland Township. Children counted their eggs under the park’s pavilion.
Lincoln Davis, not yet 2 years old, took his ear muffs off and picked a pink egg from his bucket. He had collected several eggs, but he may not have known what they were for until he cracked one open. He gasped with delight when he saw candy inside, and his mother, Brittany Davis, laughed.
“It was a lot of fun,” she said. “We weren’t sure how it was going to be with the weather, but it didn’t keep anyone back.”
East Hills Kiwanis Club President Brett Reaman said he was happy with the turnout.
“We do it for the kids,” Reaman said. “That’s what Kiwanis is always trying to do.”
He and Vice President Andy Turner have been coordinating the egg hunt for five years.
“Kiwanis is about helping kids,” Turner said.
He said the nonprofit club provides events such as the egg hunt, as well as scholarships for students and holiday meals for families, through fundraisers, including its American flag fundraiser. In exchange for donations, the club supplies and places flags along Scalp Avenue from sunrise to sunset on United States holidays.
Donations of eggs for the hunt on Friday were made by members of Liberty Grace Brethren Church, 1081 Tener St., Johnstown.
