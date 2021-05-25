In observance of Memorial Day, the East Hills Kiwanis Club will display American flags along Scalp Avenue from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday in conjunction with its Flags Over East Hills project.
Kiwanis club will display flags Monday
