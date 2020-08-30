WINDBER – A local defense firm has been picked to develop automated medication dispensing equipment for hospitals and pharmacies, including a chain in Arizona and California.
Kitron Technologies, a Scandanavian firm that first expanded into the Johnstown area a decade ago, secured an up to $50 million contract to produce equipment for Ontario-based MedAvail Technologies, the developer of "MedCenter" kiosks.
MedAvail said the work will take place at Kitron’s renovated facility in Windber, and is expected to begin in early 2021.
"This demonstrates a major commitment to our employees and manufacturing in our area, as well as a step toward expected continued growth by Kitron in the U.S.," operators manager, Andrew Tully said.
“This agreement is strategically important for Kitron,” said Peter Nilsson, President and CEO of Kitron ASA. "The upgrades and investments we have made at our U.S. facility played a key role in securing this business, which significantly boosts our presence within the Medical devices market sector in North-America."
MedAvail said Kitron's background was a key reason the company received the multi-year deal.
"Among the deciding factors were Kitron’s broad experience with customers in the medical devices industry and its familiarity with the particular requirements this entails. We’re extremely pleased to enter into this production partnership,” said Ed Kilroy, CEO of MedAvail Technologies.
MedAvail has been targeting the nation's Medicare market to expand its reach.
MedAvail 's automated kiosks are designed to fit in waiting rooms, hallways and lobbies – as well as pop-up shops. The company has deployed them through its SpotRx Pharmacy locations, which are spread out throughout Arizona and southern California. The company says the kiosks enable patients to receive medication in-clinic with access to live pharmacists.
Kitron officials said their portion of the work will begin in early 2021.
