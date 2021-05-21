EBENSBURG – Cliff Kitner, the executive director of the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority shared a big idea during Friday morning’s meeting at the Young People’s Community Center.
One that can be seen – and read – from a great distance.
“I’ve been trying to think when I use the trails more: ‘If I was never on a trail before, what would I like to see?’ and things like that,” Kitner told the authority. “If you go by (Sargent’s Stadium at The Point), you see this big arched sign that says ‘Point Stadium.’ When you come up here to and park, it says ‘Ghost Town Trail parking’ so we know that it’s the Ghost Town Trail.”
Kitner continued that he wanted to see bigger signage like at Sargent’s Stadium greeting users at various trailheads throughout the county.
The arching signs from Kitner’s vision weren’t the only one discussed during Friday’s meeting with the agenda featuring updates and talk about the markers leading to and directing users to any of a number of the county’s trails.
Talks concerning signs in various states of project and proposal dotted the agenda in conversations about the Ghost Town Trail, the Path of the Flood Trail, the Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail and the Duman Lake Trail.
The need for more signage is a “good problem,” according to Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky, who spoke to the authority as a guest, using a recent event – the Hero Hike on May 15 – and a recently opened trail spur as examples.
“They go to (Duman Lake County Park) and say that they can’t find the trail,” Chernisky said. “They go to the left, they park on the side of the lake and they see the old trail and think that’s the trail. They aren’t going to the park. Then you have people going into the park and they drive around, and they can’t find the trail.
“I was with PennDOT a couple of weeks ago looking looking at some issues for an agility program and there were a couple people who walked up to us and said, ‘How do you get to the trail?’ ... We’ve got to do a better job.”
Chernisky, an avid user of the trails, also noted that posted markings throughout the trail might alleviate confusion for new users, since private property signs are posted near trail entries.
“When they get to the trail (at Duman Lake) and get to the single track, it’s like a 50-50 hit,” Chernisky said. “They stop and turn around because they see signs that say ‘private property.’ Some (users) will say ‘I’m going to live on the edge and take (the trail),’ and they go to where the bridge is out.”
Kitner noted during the meeting that he is working with H.F. Lenz Inc. and the City of Johnstown to improve sign efficiency for the Jim Mayer Rivers- walk Trail.
“I was trying to direct people better through Johnstown to the Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail,” Kitner said.
“As part of working with H.F. Lenz, the Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the planning commission, and the Johnstown Area Heritage Association, they’re actually looking at reevaluating signs throughout the whole city.”
Shawn Curtis is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @ShawnCurtis430.
