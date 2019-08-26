Weekend festivities are soaring with the addition of a kite-flying event all day Saturday at The Mound park in Westmont.
Sponsored by the Johnstown Inclined Plane and CamTran, Go Fly a Kite will also feature a craft program by Cambria County Dairy Princess Alice Hoover from noon to 1 p.m. on the Inclined Plane observation deck.
There will be Dairy Princess discounts at the ice cream shop, and kites will be available for purchase in the gift shop.
