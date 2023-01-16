HIDDEN VALLEY, Pa. – Firefighters are searching for the cause of a fire that shut down Hidden Valley Resort on Monday and sent at least one person to the hospital, authorities said.
The fire broke out at 8:14 a.m. in a kitchen at the ski lodge, according to Bakersville fire Chief Justin Walker. Employees used fire extinguishers in an attempt to douse the flames.
"The kitchen crew was able to contain it until we got there," Walker said.
Fire did breach one exterior wall, he said.
Two people were treated for smoke inhalation and at least one person was taken by ambulance to UPMC Somerset, Somerset 911 said.
Hidden Valley will reopen as scheduled on Tuesday, resort officials said in a post on Facebook.
Firefighters from New Centerville, Sipesville, Somerset and Rockwood also responded, along with Somerset and Confluence EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.