The Kiski School, an all-boys boarding school on the border of Westmoreland and Indiana counties, received a gift of $250,000 from Bill and Deborah Corbin.
Through this donation, the Corbin Scholars Program was created and it will provide 100% of tuition assistance needed for selected local boys to attend the school.
One boarding student and a day student, a local boy who commutes to and from Kiski, will be chosen to receive the scholarship.
This gift is part of a total of more than $1.6 million in new scholarship funding to the school since the October 2019 announcement of a tuition reset.
The school will adjust it’s tuition from the current boarding cost of $61,300 to $48,500 in the fall of 2020.
Bill Corbin is a 1978 graduate of Kiski and said he benefited greatly from his time there.
