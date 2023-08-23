When Greater Johnstown High School students step off their buses Thursday for the first day of school, they’ll be met with a series of rocks lying next to the sidewalk, guiding them into the building with messages of kindness written on the surface.
The idea to place the positive notes came from the Johnstown High Alumni Association.
At the group’s reunion in July, they set out a table of stones for visitors to paint with words of kindness.
“This is a way to let them know there’s a whole history of Johnstown high people there for them,” alumni association President Becky Maser said.
She and other group members, along with high school Principal William Cacciotti, Superintendent Amy Arcurio and Federal Programs Coordinator Rebecca Castiglione, placed the rocks on Wednesday.
Many of the stones are painted bright colors and had messages including “Be Kind,” “You’re Awesome” and “Be a Star” painted on them.
They were placed along the sidewalk that leads to the high school’s main entrance.
“I think it’s a great way to start school,” Cacciotti said.
He mentioned that on the first day, some students may be anxious or nervous, and he views the positive messages as a way to welcome them and possibly provide some comfort or relaxation.
Cacciotti added that it’s a “great way for them to start off on something positive” and that the district is “really pushing” positive messaging this year.
The stones will also reinforce social-emotional learning lessons students are exposed to throughout the school.
Castiglione, who also oversees the SEL at Greater Johnstown, spoke about how easy it can be to think negatively, but by being greeted each day with positive messaging, it can reverse that trend.
“Any opportunity to build them up, that’s what we want to do,” she said about the students.
Georgia Lehman, the alumni association vice president, said she hopes the 60-plus rocks give the students a boost.
“We wanted to encourage all Johnstown students to work hard, persevere and do well at their senior high school,” she said.
Maser said she thought it was important to engage in these sort of projects to lift the district up, noting that Greater Johnstown sometimes has a negative reputation and she doesn’t want the students to feel bad about attending school there because it is a good district.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5054. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
