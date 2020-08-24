MEYERSDALE – Family issues at home convinced Abigail Knapp to set aside her Somerset County Fair queen ambitions in 2019.
At 17 years old, the 4-H student from Hooversville was sure she had time for another run at the title this year – until COVID-19 concerns began canceling fairs by the dozens this spring, she said.
“I was surprised when they held it, but I’m really glad they did,” said Knapp, cradling a bouquet of roses on the fair’s stage. “It’s all just been kinda crazy and surreal.”
The fair, she said, bridges the gap between the county’s farmers and general public – and as she posed for photographs with four fellow contestants, it was still sinking in that now she’ll spend the next year sharing that message across the county and the state.
“My goodness,” she said. “I can’t believe it.”
A few feet away, her father, Michael Knapp, lowered his camera and smiled.
“I’m very proud of my daughter,” he said, recalling days she spent competing in junior livestock shows as a kid.
The 2020 Shade-Central City graduate was one of five contestants – along with Kate Barron, of Somerset; Jenna Dagostino, of Windber; Brynn Pugh, of Somerset; and Allison Schmuck, of Rockwood – in what often serves as the official kickoff to the Somerset County Fair.
But this year’s fair – rearranged a bit during a year marked by COVID-19 changes – debuted with harness racing on Thursday and included a full weekend of events leading up to the fair queen contest and parade.
While there weren’t many masks in the crowd of hundreds, there were plenty of smiles as families carried trays of Midway munchies to tables or cheered on horses pulling heavy loads at the grandstand.
At one end of the fairgrounds, Levi Whipkey, 13, of Berlin, watched as “Mountain Mike” Ayers used a chain saw and other tools to carve a “Trump” sign-style bench out of a plank out of a couple planks of wood and some logs.
“Pretty neat,” Whipkey said, as he leaned forward. “I can carve with a knife but not as good as that.”
Tractors served as the stars of the fair on Saturday.
Two tractor pulls were featured at the grandstand, and tractor square dancing was entertaining fair-goers in another area of the fairgrounds.
Somerset County’s own Roof Garden Tractor Buddies is one of the only tractor square dancing organization in the country, club President Darrel Holsopple said at the fair.
The group was formed in 2002 after members saw information about another group in Iowa. The Iowa club is no longer performing, Holsopple said.
Sunday’s schedule included dairy goat judging, a horse show and horse pulling.
On Monday, there will be competition featuring horses, beef cattle, rabbits, poultry and lambs.
“There are a lot of animals, but every night we have a pretty big show in the grandstand.”
Attendance has been strong, despite the cancellation of carnival rides due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have a pretty good crowd, so far,” Yoder said.
