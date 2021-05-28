It’s summer. This time of year brings a mixture of new found euphoria – or spring fever, as some would call it mixed with the jet lag of cold winter months and the lingering memories of a soggy spring.
With summer (especially this summer) comes hope and anticipation and sometimes we find that we don’t know quite what to do with the remnants of our cabin-fever winter. Not to worry. Your hometown has you covered.
Here is a list of activities you can actually experience this summer.
1. Just take a walk.
Get out and enjoy the beautiful scenery that we all take so much for granted. Even if it’s a short walk around your neighborhood, the fresh air is good for the soul.
2. Grab some syrup.
Maple syrup, that is! Take a day trip to Meyersdale and check out real Pennsylvania Maple Syrup. It’s the real deal.
3. Check out a show!
This area features so much talent and so many ways to satisfy to your theatrical whim.
Many theatres are reacted to the health crisis by slowly reopening while others still are featuring outdoor and social distancing performances.
4. Take a sip!
Check out our local wineries or breweries or craft beverage locations and stay for a tasting.
Grab a bottle to go and pack a picnic basket.
5. Snap!
Go on your own photography expedition – whether it’s your phone or a deluxe Nikon camera, you can have fun just getting out and photographing scenes around the area.
Take selfies. Take pictures of the mountains, take artsy black and whites – whatever strikes your fancy!
6. Go play in the dirt.
Now’s the time to get out in those gardens! Plant flowers, herbs and vegetables.
Get closer to nature. Find a gardening club in your hometown.
7. Namaste.
Attend a yoga class. Yoga is well-known for its therapeutic benefits.
Relax and refresh your psyche by taking a class at one of your local studios. Or look into an outdoor yoga retreat and spend a week in a perpetual moment of zen.
8. Read a book.
Check out and support a local bookstore. They need you now more than ever.
Find a spot of shade and get lost in a story. It’s a great way to destress and decompress.
9. Celebrate Mom and Dad.
Mother’s Day and Father’s Day may have been lonely stuck in lockdown. With measures lifting, spend some time with your parents.
Take Mom out for a pedicure and buy your Dad a beer. Make up for lost time.
10. Put your pedal to the medal.
Take a bike ride on the many trails that wind through our mountains.
Enjoy the ride.
11. Get your brew on!
Check out one of your local breweries. Some of them have live music and food trucks.
Taste some unique beers and kick back!
12. Give back.
Volunteer your time to one of the nonprofit organizations in the area. Help out at your local Animal Shelter. Call the American Cancer Society or the United Way and offer your time to help them promote their causes.
Usher at a theater or be a docent at a local gallery.
You will learn more about our community and appreciate our area so much more by being an active part of it.
13. Speaking of galleries ...
Get out and visit one!
Take in the lovely and inspired work of your local artists by visiting one of the many galleries in your region. Most have shows that change each month, so there is always something new to take in.
14. Take a class!
Expand your mind or just have some fun. Look at your local college’s schedule of adult or continuing education courses.
Love to cook? Take a class in Italian cuisine. Are you crafty? Take a “Bob Ross” painting class.
It’s never too late to lean a new skill!
15. Support the kids!
Recognize the achievements of your younger community members by attending one of the many theater productions produced, or take in a Little League game – go to the neighbor kid’s corner lemonade stand.
Nurture the future generations!
16. Enjoy that first ice cream of the season!
There’s just something about the first ice cream of the spring … it tastes different, doesn’t it? Somehow it’s more satisfying.
Cure your craving by stopping by one of our ice cream stands and indulging in with a cone. Fifteen minutes of sweet distraction!
17. Take a dip.
Public pools are open now. Yes, they are, and if not, now might be a good time to reconcile with that friend or family member who has one.
18. Hit the lake!
Rent a boat or kayak and take to the water.
Paddle to the middle of the lake and take it all in.
19. Have a Sunday Funday!
Pack a picnic lunch, grab a blanket and head to a park. Some public parks offer live bands and a place just to sit and hear free entertainment for an afternoon.
What better way to end a long week then lounging in the grass listening to tunes from our talented local musicians?
20. Just breathe.
Reinvent yourself. Celebrate you. Remember that summer can be a time for new beginnings. Have moments of quiet reflection. Have moments of shared laughter.
Take time to appreciate the small things that make you the unique human being you are. Contemplate your place in this world and embrace each day with hope. Because you’re worth it.
Kimberli Rowley is an actor, director, choreographer, producer, writer and part-time mixologist from Cumberland, Maryland. She is the Artistic Director at the Cumberland Theatre, Western Maryland’s only regional professional theatre and also serves as the dance coordinator at the local YMCA. She is passionate about all forms of art, wine, spirits and food – in that order.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.