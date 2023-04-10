BREEZEWOOD, Pa. – Under blue skies and with good weather ahead of them, the United and Penns Manor Area high school bands met on Monday in Breezewood, Bedford County, to begin their trip to Florida.
Students from both districts were ecstatic to begin their journey south after the United students nearly missed out.
The former treasurer of United's band boosters club, Lara Lee Brown, is accused of stealing more than $50,000 from the club. A state police investigation led to multiple felony charges against Brown.
The students had raised money to fund a trip to visit Walt Disney World and perform at Universal Studios Florida, and the alleged theft at first resulted in the excursion's cancellation.
"If people do something stupid, kids shouldn't lose out on something big like this," Penns Manor band director Paul Rode said, explaining why his district offered to take the United students along to Disney on their own scheduled trip.
Rode said Penns Manor had secured two buses for their trip and was able to squeeze his students onto one, which opened the other for United's band members.
"We're extremely grateful and thankful having (Penns Manor) as our neighbors and to share their trip with us," United band director Luke Hamilton said.
Hamilton said that his students were devastated when they found out their trip was canceled.
"I would never want anybody put in the situation we were in," Hamilton said.
Hamilton's students were just as appreciative.
"I'm glad everything worked out," senior Sydney Fabrizio said. "I was really excited when we were told we could go."
She's traveled to Universal Studios Florida and Walt Disney World before – United goes every four years. But she and fellow senior Brent Glance said they would have been upset if they couldn't have gone this year since it's their last year in high school.
Glance said he and the rest of the band worked hard to earn funding for the trip and losing out on it would have been terrible. Fabrizio said some students raised for years to afford the cost.
United's share of the cost was around $75,000, which was covered by untouched funds and donations, Hamilton said.
Rode said Penns Manor was inspired to make the offer in part because of the close-knit network of Indiana County band directors. Hamilton is one of Rode's former students.
Rode has also dealt with a canceled trip before. The order to shut down all school districts due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 came just days before Penns Manor's planned band trip, ruining the entire experience.
"I know how demoralizing it is to have a trip canceled for uncontrollable reasons," Rode said.
For his band students, they were happy to help out a neighboring district.
"It means a lot that we get to take their band with us because a lot of us are friends," Penns Manor senior Allison Antonio said. "We know their directors, we know their teachers, so it's just really great to invite them with us and treat them like family."
Fellow Penns Manor senior Kathleen Dixon said she was "super-excited" to give United their trip back. She added that she hoped everyone would have fun and get along and was confident they would.
The two bands will travel on the buses throughout the night Monday to make it to Florida.
They'll then perform together at Universal in a parade, playing the "Avengers" movie theme followed by "On Wisconsin." After that, the students will spend a couple days at that theme park before going to Walt Disney World and returning home on Saturday.
