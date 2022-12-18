JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Santa Claus made an early stop in Geistown Borough on Sunday morning before flying back to the North Pole to prepare for Christmas.
It was Breakfast with Santa from 9 to 11 a.m. at TAP 814 Speakeasy, 800 Scalp Ave. The bar and restaurant opened in 2018.
“This is the first time we’ve had breakfast with Santa,” said Mindy Guadalupe, the restaurant’s front-of-house manager. “With every kid’s meal, the kids get a picture with Santa.”
Kristie Berkebile and sons Connor, 13, and Carter, 8, came in from Jennerstown after finding the event posted on Facebook.
Carter said he came to “have hot chocolate and spend time with the my family” and added that he enjoyed visiting with Santa.
“I really liked his outfit and the jingles on his boots,” he said.
Ian Fenimore, of Geistown, brought a party of 10 people after his wife spotted the event on Facebook.
“We have the same group of five little girls,” he said. “They all cheer together. It’s awesome.”
Santa leaned over a table crowded with 10 people to speak with 7-year-old Aubrey Weaver, who asked him for baby dolls and Lego blocks for Christmas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.