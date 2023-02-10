NORTHERN CAMBRIA, Pa. – Toddlers and pre-schoolers at Small Town Hope in Northern Cambria got a special treat to finish out their week on Friday.
Local author Jenna Rice arrived at the early learning and child care center to read her new book “Hank’s Forever Home” to them and to share in an activity afterward. Each child also got to take a copy of the book home with them.
“There’s something to be said about letting kids hear a book, then take that book home,” Small Town Hope CEO and founder Mandi Paronish said.
Rice reached out to Paronish to read to the children, and Paronish gladly accepted.
“Hank’s Forever Home” is based on Rice’s own bulldog, who she said was always getting into silly situations.
“It was always a dream to write a children’s book,” Rice said. “I just decided last year I was going to do it.”
The author grew up in Carrolltown and now lives in Patton. She spent roughly 10 years working at Tyrone Area Elementary School and has recently switched to being a stay-at-home mom. Getting back to interacting with small children is a joy for her.
“This is where my heart is – with little kids,” Rice said.
During her time with the toddlers, the author did some interactions with the group before reading the 32-page book, which was illustrated through the Reedsy organization.
The toddlers were thrilled to have a visitor and hear a story. Throughout the reading, the youngsters frequently chimed in with comments about their own pets or what they thought about Hank’s antics.
Rice’s book shows the pup stealing food, playing with his friend Duke, digging up the garden and all sorts of other shenanigans.
Mila Sink, 3, said she thought it was a good story and that she loves dogs. Isaac Menjivar, 3, said he was excited to take the book home, and Clara Bassett, 3, said she thought Hank was silly.
After the story was done, Rice provided cut-out pictures of the dog to the group so they could put the bulldog in other situations.
Julie Gealey, who arrived to listen to the story with her daughter, Audrey, 2, said she thought “it’s super-cool” to have Rice come in and read to the children, especially because she’s a local author.
For more information about “Hank’s Forever Home” or to order a book, visit Rice’s Facebook page, JR Publishing LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.