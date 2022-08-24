JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A kidnapping charge was withdrawn against a Johnstown woman accused of interfering with the custody of children, authorities said.
Nicole Lynn Nyland, 44, of the 700 block of Highland Avenue, waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.
She will appear in Cambria County court to answer for charges of interference with custody of children, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
According to a complaint affidavit, Nyland, who had been babysitting, allegedly refused to return the baby to the grandmother.
Nyland said she had earlier spoken to her attorney and a police officer and she had custody until the child’s mother was released from jail, the affidavit said.
Police said they spoke with a member of the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office who told them Nyland had no legal guardianship and she must return the child to the family, according to the affidavit.
Police arrested Nyland after forcing their way into the home, and returned the child to the family.
