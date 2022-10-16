JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – One corner of the Community Arts Center of Cambria County's front yard turned into a makeshift camp for carving Saturday.
And Avary Ratchford was in the middle of a pumpkin party.
"Look what I made," Ratchford, 8, said with pride as she paused to show off her jack-o'-lantern.
"They have so much kid-friendly activities here," said Vawni Ratchford of Windber, while her other daughter, 9-month-old Aniaiah, embraced the opportunity to reach for a tiny fistful of pumpkin guts. "It's such a great time for them – especially when there's not as much going on in the fall."
The family was among an estimated crowd of 1,000 people who spent part of their day crafting, carving and costuming at the Arts Center's annual ARToberFEST.
The Community Arts Center of Cambria County designed the event to engage children and their families in the arts – and take the price tag out of the equation, the center's executive director, Angela R. Godin, said.
"There are volunteers here to help guide them through the arts and the mask-making stations – but we wanted to make sure it engaged the entire family to enjoy their time together," Godin said.
The local ensemble, Jazz in Your Face, performed outside while children tried pumpkin bowling and made Halloween-themed pictures frames.
Abhinav Pinnaka, 7, of Windber, tried his hand at scarecrow-making before designing a jack-o-lantern for their home.
"The kids love it here," said his mother, Suneeta Gadde.
Godin said every child was able to eat for free, thanks to AmeriServ Financial.
A debut performance of Sleepy Hollow in the M. Josephine Paul Museum was funded through a Ronald McDonald House Mid-Penn Region grant, while Sheetz and PNC Foundation supplied crafts, she said.
Faranda Farms, meanwhile supplied a pile of pumpkins through support from ABC 23/FOX8 – and residents from across the area joined Operation BeYoutiful to provide free Halloween costumes for children.
By 2 p.m., the clothing racks were thin – and well as the nonprofit's stock of hot dogs and snacks, she said, crediting her staff of five for their efforts.
"The weather helped, of course. But the fact we're selling out of everything we offered here is a good problem to have," she said. "It says we're reaching our community and raising awareness."
