When Tyler Plunkard was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis at the age of 1, his family quickly educated themselves on the genetic disorder.
“Like most people I went straight to the Internet for answers and to say the least I was terrified,” said Tyler’s mother, Misty Plunkard.
Neurofibromatosis, also known as “NF,” is a condition that causes tumors to form in the brain, spinal cord and nerves.
According to statistics provided by the Mayo Clinic, NF is one of the most common genetic disorders, occurring in approximately one out of every 3,000 births across the country.
After being diagnosed with the disease, the next few years for Tyler would be filled with chemotherapy treatments and exams as he and his family continued to face the incurable disease.
Tyler, now 8 years old, is not currently in treatment and in stable condition. While the Windber-area youth continues to try to live a life beyond the disease, his mother has been working with family and friends to raise funds to go towards research for NF treatment and cures.
On Saturday, the third annual Team Tyler Kickball Tournament will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Adams Township baseball field, on WPA Road in Sidman.
The goal of the event is to not only raise money, but to also create some awareness about the disease, the event organizer said.
“Team Tyler is now a 501(c)(3), so we’ve come a long way,” Misty Plunkard said.
“Now we are paying it forward and helping people in the community. We’re able to use the funds we raise through the kickball tournament and other things to help those that are suffering with NF.
“So it means a lot to us to be able to do this.”
For more information on the Team Tyler Kickball Tournament, visit Facebook and search “Team TYLER.”
“Hopefully people can stop up and see some great fun,” Plunkard said.
“And maybe join us next year because we’ve been growing every year we’ve been doing this.”
For more information, visit the Team Tyler Facebook page.
