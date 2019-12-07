Past and present members of the Army National Guard’s 28th Infantry Division, including current Command Sgt. Maj. Randall Pritts from Meyersdale and former Command Sgt. Maj. Horace “Chad” Pysher from Lilly, will soon visit Europe to commemorate one of the most significant moments in the history of the “Keystone” division.
On Dec. 16, 1944, the men of the 28th were stretched for 25 miles through Luxembourg, a tiny landlocked nation bordered by Germany, France and Belgium.
They were far from home, tired, battle-weary from having been fighting since July and enduring brutal winter weather.
At that moment, the Germans unleashed a surprise blitzkrieg attack, starting what became known as the Battle of the Bulge – or the Ardennes Counteroffensive – an attempt to divide the Allied forces and advance toward the strategic port city of Antwerp, Belgium.
Fierce fighting ensued.
“The 28th Division was given a message ‘hold at all cost,’ ” said Maj. Gen. Wesley Craig, who commanded the 28th Infantry Division from 2003 to 2006. “They just stood there and fought it out. It became almost like mini-Alamos in almost every one of these strong points, which were usually in a town right along the German border, which is right by the Our River.”
Allied forces, including the 28th Division, successfully thwarted what became Germany’s last major offensive on the Western Front during World War II. The push toward Germany then continued, eventually leading to Victory in Europe Day on May 8, 1945.
Now, 75 years later, members of the 28th, including Craig, are going to Luxembourg to honor the role the division – nicknamed the “Bloody Bucket” by the Germans because of its intense fighting ability and red keystone insignia – played in the battle. They will visit several locations as part of the “Keystone in the Way” event on Dec. 15-16.
“Being a veteran, it’s truly a different meaning whenever you actually are able to put your feet on the ground and go somewhere where people before you have paved the way for us to enjoy the freedoms that we have,” Pritts said. “Being a member of the 28th Infantry Division and knowing that I’m going over to celebrate what those soldiers and this great division from Pennsylvania did before me back in World War II is absolutely honorable.”
The 28th Division, which traces part of its lineage back to the 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment – the original unit of the Pennsylvania National Guard – founded by Benjamin Franklin in 1747, is still well respected in Luxembourg for the role it played in pushing out the Nazi occupiers.
“The Luxembourg people – to this day – are very appreciative of what the Americans did in liberating them,” Pysher said. “They are really looking forward to us being there and taking part in this. They remember getting their freedom back from the occupation. It’s just quite an honor to be able to be there to recognize those that came way before I did and remember their sacrifice.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.