JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Three separate projects in Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties have received identical $100,000 Keystone Historic Preservation Grants through the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission.
The grants were announced Wednesday.
• The Johnstown Redevelopment Authority will act as the administrator of an award that will be used for exterior rehabilitation and installation of interior building systems at the John Ludwig House, located on Main Street.
The structure is believed to have served as a headquarters for Clara Barton and the American Red Cross in the days immediately after the 1889 Johnstown Flood.
The hope is that the revitalized property will become part of an overall transformed Main Street corridor.
“Over the next few years, our residents and visitors will see many upgrades done to our Main Street,” JRA Executive Director Melissa Komar said. “Projects such as this will enhance the upper end of Main Street, while preserving a historical structure.”
• Reimagine Everett expects to use its funds to continue renovating the century-old Everett Theatre.
The four-phased plan is to develop the space into a location that can once again be used to host movies, concerts, plays, school activities and private events.
“Everett has been revitalizing itself,” Reimagine Everett Chairman Ken Tewell said. “We’ve had a lot of help in Everett revitalizing itself. But, when this final piece is done, it will really bring Everett back to where it needs to be, a community with really something to do and attract people from out of town. That’s what we’re looking for. We want to bring people who (say), ‘I’ll drive to go see that.’ ”
Everett Borough was the official recipient of the grant.
• Somerset County was awarded money to make improvements to Bollman Bridge, a structure that carries the Great Allegheny Passage Trail over Scratch Hill Road.
Repairs will be made to the cracked truss joint, deteriorated timber, deck planks and drainage.
“This is huge for us,” Lindsay Baer, director of Parks & Trails for Somerset County, said. “Over the last couple of years, we have really been prioritizing rehabbing of our structures. Somerset County has 41 structures across our 42 miles of trails. We are working with an engineering company to prioritize what needs rehabbed and what is OK. … Through a safety inspection that was done, we realized how much the Bollman Bridge needed in repairs.”
All total, the commission awarded $2.6 million to 47 organizations from among 93 eligible applicants.
“We are pleased to support these important projects from across the commonwealth. It is rewarding to impact communities in 20 different counties,” PHMC Executive Director Andrea Lowery said in a released statement. “The selected projects represent the breadth of historic resources that Pennsylvanians value – from a grant to the Presque Isle Light Station in Erie County to improve their interpretation, to funding the restoration of the historically significant Byberry Hall in Philadelphia, to a grant to Somerset County for the rehabilitation of the Bollman Bridge, now a component of the Great Allegheny Passage Trail, showing the intersection of historic preservation and recreation. This investment ensures that Pennsylvania’s cultural memory will be preserved for future generations.”
All recipients must provide a 50/50 match.
