Volunteer fire companies such as Nanty Glo, Adams Township, Scalp Level & Paint, and Windber that rely heavily on fundraisers to run their operations have seen income dwindle during the COVID-19 pandemic.
With a statewide stay-at-home order previously in place, bingos, gun raffles and other community events were canceled.
So to help offset some of those losses, Keystone Cooperative Association, a member-owned natural gas organization, made $5,000 in donations to local companies during a brief outdoors ceremony Wednesday on Graham Avenue in Windber. The donations were given to fire departments in areas where the cooperative provides service.
“It’s very important to have them able to respond in the event of an emergency in our natural gas line services,” Ted Hollern, the cooperative’s president, said. “I just hope that they’re able to continue to raise revenue from other sources to recover what they lost from the COVID-19 cancellations.”
The money will be incorporated into the departments’ budgets.
“This will help keep paying the bills and keep us afloat,” said Michael Alexander, Scalp Level & Paint president and deputy chief.
John Toth, Nanty Glo’s secretary, said, “We’re going to be purchasing radios within the next year, so it could be attributed to something like that.”
Nanty Glo received $1,000, as did Adams Township, with Scalp Level & Paint and Windber getting $1,500 apiece.
“The reason for the larger donations to Windber and Scalp – Paint is that they represent about 80% of our gas-based customers, so that equals it out where the meters are counted,” Hollern said.
