Municipalities, local governments and nonprofit organizations can apply for two grant opportunities designed to enhance a community’s overall quality of life.
State Rep. Frank Burns said the Keystone Communities Program is currently accepting applications through the end of August for grants that support a variety of community and economic development projects, including planning activities, façade grant programs and accessible housing programs.
Grant applications for the Pennsylvania WalkWorks program will also be available in August. WalkWorks provides grants to municipalities and planning commissions to encourage physical activity and to develop or enhance pedestrian and bicycle connections to local transportation systems.
Brittany Blackham, Burns’ in-house grant writer, can be reached at Burns’ Portage office, 814-736-7339, to provide information or to help with grant applications.
