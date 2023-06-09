JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Keystone Alliance Gaylife Newsletter will host its Pride festival from 5 to 9 p.m. July 15 in Central Park, downtown Johnstown.
The free event will feature entertainment, guest speakers, presentations and food.
Following the event, the "Ready ... Set ... Pride" show will be held starting at 10 p.m. at Lucy's Place, 520 Washington St., downtown Johnstown. Attendees must be 21 years of age. There is a $5 cover.
