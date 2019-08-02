The information below comes from the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, Title 75, Vehicles, which is also known as “The Vehicle Code.”
• Traffic laws apply to bicycles
In Pennsylvania traffic laws for vehicles apply to bicycles;
“Every person riding a bicycle upon a roadway shall be granted all of the rights and shall be subject to all of the duties applicable to the driver of a vehicle by this title, except as to special provisions …” This includes the requirement to signal turns by hand, including stopping.
• Where to ride – the right side of the road
Pennsylvania requires that a bicyclist, traveling at a speed less than the speed of traffic, “shall be driven in the right-hand lane then available for traffic, or as close as practicable to the right-hand curb or edge of the roadway.”
• Safe passing laws – 4-foot zone
Pennsylvania requires that the driver of a motor vehicle overtaking a bicycle traveling in the same direction “…shall pass to the left of the pedalcycle within not less than four feet at a careful and prudent reduced speed.”
• Riding a bicycle on the sidewalk
Pennsylvania allows bicycles to operate on sidewalks subject to the following rules:
A person riding a bicycle upon a sidewalk or bike path used by pedestrians “… shall yield the right-of-way to any pedestrian and shall give an audible signal before overtaking and passing a pedestrian.”
A person shall not ride a bicycle upon a sidewalk in a business district unless permitted by official traffic-control devices, or when a usable bike-only lane is available adjacent to the sidewalk.
• Helmet law
Pennsylvania requires that any person under the age of 12 riding a bicycle, as an operator or passenger, must wear a protective bicycle helmet.
