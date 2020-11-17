HARRISBURG – Key lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say they support a move by a state public-private partnership board that would allow tolling of traffic on major bridges.
The move may be necessary to help the state pay for road and bridge repairs, said state Rep. Tim Hennessey, R-Montgomery, chairman of the House transportation committee.
“We’ve gotten precious little help from the federal government,” Hennessey said.
Hennessey said the proposal is still in its early stages.
“It’s not something people need to be alarmed about now,” he said.
A public-private partnership board created in 2012 approved the proposal that would allow the Department of Transportation to lease the bridges to private operators who would then collect tolls and use the revenue to pay for repairs and maintenance.
James Sikorski, Pennsylvania advocate for the National Motorists Association, said tolls can have a variety of negative side effects.
“Tolling is basically another tax. This may lead to people trying to find alternative routes to avoid the toll road. Drivers are less likely to spend money on other things if they have to come up with money for tolls,” Sikorski said. “There would be much more road funding available, too, if the gas tax revenue was not being diverted to mass transit and the state police.”
The Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association also has balked at the plan, saying the industry has already taken a beating from the state’s 2013 gas tax increase, and that unlike fuel costs, tolls are difficult to pass along to customers.
Joe Butzer, interim president of the motor truck association, said the industry had been “blind-sided” by the announcement that tolls could be coming down the road.
Alexis Campbell, a PennDOT spokeswoman, said the department has made it clear that it would be seeking “alternative funding options for quite some time,” and Transportation secretary Yassmin Gramian talked about it during budget hearings earlier this year.
“Conversations with many stakeholders – including the trucking industry – will be ongoing as we move through this process,” Campbell said.
“Outreach to every potential stakeholder of any potential P3 (public-private partnership) project in advance of a P3 board decision would be impractical and inappropriate.”
Campbell said that while the board’s decision allows PennDOT to look at tolling the bridges, it’s not certain all of the bridges identified as potential tolling locations would end up getting them.
State Rep. Mike Carroll, D-Luzerne, agreed with Hennessey that the state needs to explore other ways of generating revenue to pay for road and bridge work.
Only Texas, California and Illinois have more miles of interstate highway than Pennsylvania, according to the U.S. Federal Highway Administration.
Pennsylvania has been having to redirect money that should be going to fix state routes to do work on interstates, Carroll said.
“The needs of the interstate system are staggering,” he said.
“There’s a reason so many states are raising the gas tax and looking to increase tolls.”
In 2013, when Pennsylvania last raised the gas tax, five other states did the same – Maryland, Massachusetts, Vermont and Virginia, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Since then, 24 other states have raised their gas taxes, as well, including five last year – Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Ohio and Virginia – according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
For several years after Pennsylvania raised the gas tax in 2013, the state had the highest gas tax in the country. Pennsylvania now has the second-highest gas tax behind only California, according to the American Petroleum Institute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.