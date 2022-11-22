EBENSBURG, Pa. – More than eight months after the death of a Windber man who spent 25 years in prison on a murder conviction before being released, a $8.2 million settlement was announced in a lawsuit filed on behalf of his estate.
Attorney Jonathan Feinberg, of Philadelphia, announced the settlement late Monday morning on behalf of the estate of Kevin Siehl.
According to Feinberg, the attorneys involved in the case believe the settlement is the third-largest of its kind in Pennsylvania history.
“The magnitude of this settlement is a fitting recognition for the outrageous and shocking misconduct that led to Mr. Siehl’s conviction for a crime he did not commit,” Feinberg said.
Siehl was arrested in 1991, convicted and sentenced to life in prison after his estranged wife, Christine Siehl, was found stabbed to death on July 14, 1991 in the bathroom of her apartment in Johnstown’s Moxham section. Police said she was stabbed more than 20 times and left in a bathtub with the water running in an effort to wash away evidence.
In 2016, Siehl was granted a new trial by a judge who ruled that prosecutors and defense attorneys withheld information and did not pursue further testing of key pieces of evidence during trial. He was then released after the state attorney general’s office opted not to further pursue the charges.
In 2018, Feinberg filed a federal civil lawsuit on Siehl's behalf against the city of Johnstown; Cambria County; former District Attorney and current Judge David Tulowitzki; former Assistant District Attorney Daniel Lovette; state police Trooper Merrill Brant; state police Trooper and forensic scientist supervisor Scott Ermlick; and former Johnstown police officers Angelo Cancelliere and Lawrence Wagner. Cancelliere and Wagner were individually dismissed in the case last week, which means they were not responsible for paying part of the settlement.
Following Siehl’s death in March due to a stroke at the age of 66, his children continued the wrongful conviction suit and a wrongful death and survival case.
Siehl’s federal public defender, Lisa Freeland, said his health deteriorated behind bars. He had a heart attack in 2009 and had a pacemaker device inserted in 2014, she said after his 2016 release. Feinberg said that Siehl’s heart condition was believed to have contributed to his stroke.
Out of the $8.2 million, $3.2 million will go to attorney fees and litigation costs. Also to be taken out of the gross settlement is a lien to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services of $4,789.22 and a lien to Medicare of $774.30, according to court documents filed Monday. The estate will receive $5,035,838.90 in wrongful death and survival claims.
Feinberg spoke Monday on behalf of the Siehl children, who have publicly declined comment.
“The accountability and the acknowledgement that has been obtained through this settlement is something that they have been looking for for their entire adult lives," he said. "You know, their father was taken away from them. There was this cloud that hung over their family name when their father was accused of not just any crime, but a horrible, violent, personal offense, and they knew all along that he was innocent, that he did not commit this crime. To have reached this moment after so many years and after so many ongoing struggles, to see this accountability – it is, you know, deeply upsetting that their father is not here ... (but) is a relief to have obtained this resolution.”
Due to confidentiality agreements, the full breakdown of what each entity paid into the agreement could not be disclosed.
Last week, the Cambria County commissioners authorized paying the county’s portion of a settlement, which was $600,000 in county and insurance funds. According to Cambria County solicitor William Barbin, the county did not acknowledge or admit liability or responsibility when it agreed to the settlement.
At the time of the authorization of the county payment, an attorney representing the city of Johnstown in the suit said that while details could not be disclosed, all of the city’s funds were covered by insurance.
The Pennsylvania State Police declined comment last week until the deal was formalized and further declined a request for comment Monday.
The state of Pennsylvania has no law in regards to mandated payments for those wrongfully convicted. In October, a bill was referred to the state House Judiciary Committee that would provide a set compensation for each year the person was in prison if the bill is approved.
Similarly, in April, the estate of David Munchinski was awarded $8.75 million after serving 26 years in prison for a murder charge in Fayette County. Like Siehl, he died waiting for a resolution to his case.
