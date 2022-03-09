JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown native released by court order after spending 25 years in prison on a murder conviction has died.
Kevin Siehl, of Windber, was freed from state prison in 2016 after spending decades challenging allegations that he took the life of his estranged wife. He was 66 years old, family wrote in an obituary.
Siehl was arrested in 1991 and later convicted after his estranged wife, Christine, was found stabbed to death inside her home’s bathroom in Johnstown’s Moxham section.
Investigators said that she was stabbed 20 times and that, despite indications suggesting someone tried to cover up evidence, a fingerprint was found on a showerhead and blood was found on Siehl’s shoes.
A decade ago, compelled partly by improved DNA technology, new appeals were filed in the case, eventually leading a Centre County judge presiding over the appeal to order a new trial.
The basis for that order was that prosecutors at the time learned confidential information from a defense expert about the blood on Siehl’s shoes, ordered them to be retested and learned that the blood on Siehl’s shoe was his own. These test results were never presented at trial nor given to Siehl’s defense attorneys, the Centre County judge noted in his decision to grant Siehl a new trial.
Then-Attorney General Bruce Beemer’s office dropped the case instead, saying the passage of time made it too difficult to prosecute. Prosecutors never charged anyone else in the case.
Siehl did not comment following his release, but his defense attorneys described the decision as “gratifying” and overdue.
Siehl’s federal public defender, Lisa Freeland, said his health deteriorated behind bars. He had a heart attack in 2009 and had a pacemaker device inserted in 2014, she said following his 2016 release.
In 2018, Siehl’s attorney, Jonathan Feinberg, of Philadelphia, filed a federal civil lawsuit against entities and individuals involved in the case.
In Siehl’s obituary this week, family thanked the federal defense attorneys and the nonprofit Innocence Project for successfully challenging his conviction. The obituary directed donations in his memory to be contributed to the New York-based Innocence Project.
Siehl’s funeral arrangements are being handled by Henderson Funeral Home.
