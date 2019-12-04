Johnstown’s Kernville neighborhood will host its second Annual Holiday House Decorating Contest and Light Up Night on Sunday.
Beginning at 3 p.m., anyone interested in participating can meet at the ACRP building on Franklin Street for singing Christmas carols, decorating and lighting-up the tree, and announcing of the contest winners. The lighting up will take place at 5 p.m.
Entrants in the decorating contest need to have their houses finished by 8 p.m. Saturday.
