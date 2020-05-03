ASHTABULA, Ohio – It's been 50 years since a Vietnam protest at Kent State University turned into a cauldron of violence, with four students shot dead and nine others injured.

The four students killed are Jeffrey Miller, Allison Krause, William Schroeder and Sandra Scheuer. The nine wounded students are Joseph Lewis,…

By noon, about 2,000 people are gathered in the vicinity of the Commons. Many know the rally is banned. Others, especially commuters, do not k…

Sightseers take photos of the 850 National Guardsmen encamped on campus and all seems calm. Meetings produce a number of conflicting perceptio…

Students help with a downtown cleanup. Rumors concerning radical activities are widespread and threats to merchants support the fears of some …

President Richard Nixon announces the invasion of Cambodia. Students believe Nixon is breaking his promise to end the Vietnam War.

On May 4, 1970, the Ohio National Guard fired on unarmed college students protesting on the Kent State University campus in Kent, Ohio. Four s…

On May 4, 1970, Jeffrey Miller, Allison Krause, William Schroeder and Sandra Scheuer were shot and killed by National Guardsmen between a dormitory and Taylor Hall, which housed the university’s architecture and journalism departments.

The shootings occurred after three days of protests of the Vietnam War and President Richard Nixon's Cambodia campaign. The university’s Army Reserve Officer Training Corps barracks burned down and protestors rioted in the streets of downtown Kent, vandalizing stores and vehicles.

Jefferson, Ohio, native Marty Miller, a soldier who had just returned from Vietnam, was studying education at Kent at the time.

"I ran into troublemakers the week before on KSU campus, just looking to confront any veteran," he said.

Miller believes outside agitators – some from as far away as California – traveled to KSU to instigate and fuel conflict.

"Parking was impossible in the city and near campus," he said. "Many, many vehicles were from out of town and out of state, parking wherever they wanted."

Miller's normal route to class took him through the parking lot by the ROTC building.

"Luckily, a fellow veteran phoned that morning and told me to stay home, because he heard there was going to be big trouble on campus," he said. "He had heard that a group out of Chicago was armed and ready to challenge the Ohio National Guard."

Robert Ellis, 71, of Ashtabula, was on campus that day. Classes were held that sunny Monday morning despite a reported bomb threat, he said.

“I was in class when it happened," he said. "I didn’t have any idea what was happening."

He called it an “unsettling” experience.

'Campus ... in an uproar'

Clifford L. Davis of Ashtabula rode into Kent on his 1967 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He was at a bar on Water Street when the owner saw somebody spraying paint on the wall outside. He called the police to press charges for destroying property and then decided to shut down the bar.

"That is when everyone was turned into the street and the cops showed up," he said. "I was out of there."

Andover, Ohio, native Mary Kettunen Bowlin was a freshman at Ohio State University in Columbus.

"Our campus was in an uproar and the National Guard was called in to control the students," she said. "I remember thinking that the guardsmen were a bunch of guys about my age and they were in charge. I was 18!"

Rebecca Lowther, also a student at OSU, was working in the cafeteria at Baker Hall.

"As I was wiping off cafeteria tables, a guy with a red rag around his head ran through, yelling, 'They're killing them in the streets! Don't you care?"' she said. "I immediately thought he meant that students had been killed on OSU's Oval (a campus landmark) — only about a block from where we were. People panicked and the cafeteria emptied out. Only later did I find out that the students were killed at Kent State."

Robin Williams, 62, of Dorset said she remembers her sixth-grade class trip to Columbus, slated for May 4, 1970, was diverted because the city was shut down.

"We went to the Arboretum and Indian mounds instead," she said.

'Scared to death'

Ashtabula Township Trustee Joe Pete was an officer with the Ashtabula Police Department.

"We were at the police station, packed and ready to go to Kent, but they called us off at the last minute," he said. "I was 28 years old."

Roseann Karbacka was living in Ashtabula and pregnant with her first child. Her husband, who was in the National Guard, got called out but she didn't know where he was going.

"I remember being horrified and scared because I had no idea how to reach him," she said. "He had been sent to Cleveland to escort trucks out due to a truckers’ strike that was going on at the same time. I was so relieved that he was not in Kent for this awful event!"

Ashtabula native Tom Kranauer remembers sitting on the grass by Taylor Hall at Kent, watching the ROTC building burn with an occasional gunshot going off from the bullets burning inside. He also recalls seeing a student ring the victory bell.

"I was scared to death," he said.

Brian Humphery of Ashtabula was a student at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

"I had lots of friends at KSU and worried about their safety," he said. "Putting young, poorly trained National Guardsmen on that campus with live ammunition was criminally negligent, Governor (Jim) Rhodes!"

'Watched the whole thing'

Jim Slocum's uncle was president of the student body at KSU that year.

"Our family was very much shaken up and horrified," he said. "Fortunately, my uncle was OK; he watched the whole thing go down."

Slocum wears a black ribbon every year around his arm every May 4 just as a reminder.

Ashtabula resident Drenna Wene said her husband was in the National Guard and her brother was a student at KSU.

"When the news initially flashed across the TV screen, they said two guardsmen and two students had been killed," Wene said. "I was totally panicked until later that evening, I heard they were both OK, but the fellow standing next to my brother was shot."

Ashtabula native Richard Weiner who now makes his home in Kent, was pictured in Newsweek magazine — he's standing in the front of a group of students facing the guardsmen at Ohio State University.

Roger Shumate was a sophomore at Jefferson Area High School and recalls a protest in Jefferson shortly after the KSU shootings.

"We had a demonstration against the dress code — guys wore jeans and girls wore culottes," he said. "I remember one of the teachers saying, 'The same radicals that were at Kent are at Jefferson now.'"