FILE - In this Jan. 31, 1967, file photo, members of the Kingston Trio, from left: Bob Shane, John Stewart and Nick Reynolds are pictured in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Shane, the last surviving original member of the popular folk group the Kingston Trio and the lead singer on its million-selling ballad “Tom Dooley” and many other hits, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Phoenix. He was 85. (AP Photo/File)