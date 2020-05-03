When the Kent State University shootings took place, Rick Brown wasn't paying much attention. He had more pressing matters occupying him at the time.
Staying alive.
Brown, who marked his 19th birthday in Cambodia the day before he almost died, returned home Nov. 1, 1970, from his year-long Army tour in Vietnam. A native of Columbia Station, Ohio, just southwest of Cleveland, Brown was largely unaware of the incident almost exactly six months earlier, when Ohio National Guardsmen opened fire on protesting Kent State University students, killing four people.
During a 30-day leave after his combat tour, Brown visited his closest friend from high school. The friendship, like more than a dozen men he had gotten close to in the Army, did not survive the war.
"That's when I got asked about how many women and children I had killed," Brown said. "That really hurt me."
Brown served most of his combat tour with Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division, which was ordered May 5, 1970, into Cambodia as part of Operation Binh Tay.
The invasion of Cambodia sparked campus protests – including the demonstrations at Kent State that culminated in the National Guard shootings – throughout the United States.
During Brown's combat tour, he saw, and heard, 18 of his comrades – including eight in one day less than a week after the Kent State shootings – die. He came home to a lack of compassion for his suffering, and that of those he served with, which filled him with anger, he said.
"You go through the night and I heard those guys groaning," he said. "I got through that night but it affected me."
'Stop shooting and get down'
Bravo Company was assigned to seek out and destroy North Vietnamese soldiers. A couple of days after landing in Cambodia, they encountered an enemy force. A platoon lieutenant and trooper were wounded and helicoptered to an Army hospital.
But much worse was to come.
On May 10, Mother's Day, Brown was part of a team led by Capt. Jim Waybright, company commander, on a path cutting through a jungle in northeastern Cambodia.
As the unit advanced that afternoon, it came upon a clearing surrounded by trees on both sides.
The soldiers didn't yet know it, but the enemy occupied almost everything – hooches on the far end, bunkers on the tree line, even snipers' nests elevated in the trees – around that clearing.
And when Brown's second platoon, the column's rear element, entered the clearing, the North Vietnamese poured fire down on them. Rueben "Wheels" Rueda, walking point, said he saw enemy soldiers leaving the hooches, small buildings, in front of him.
"I was standing there like John Wayne until a lieutenant said, 'Stop shooting and get down,'" Rueda said.
Behind Rueda, the U.S. troops had about 50 to 60 men, largely exposed with fire from almost all sides by a much larger enemy force – estimates ran up to 500.
Brown said the Americans were under heavy fire and running low on ammunition.
"You can tell by who was doing the most shooting, and it wasn't us," he said.
'I made peace with God'
The previous day, May 9, Brown had celebrated his 19th birthday, with a canned C-ration pound cake and a whispered chorus of "Happy Birthday." As the attack continued, Brown was certain that he wouldn't be getting any older.
"I figured we were going to be overrun," he said. "I made peace with God and said goodbye to my family."
One key reason the Americans weren't overrun in the battle's early stages came down to one man – Leslie Sabo Jr., a 22-year-old steelworker from Ellwood City, Pa.
Sabo repeatedly exposed himself to enemy fire to retrieve and shield wounded soldiers and retrieve ammunition. As he tended to one wounded soldier, Sabo saw a North Vietnamese hand grenade land near his position.
He used his body to shield the wounded man as the grenade exploded, raking Sabo's back with shrapnel.
Outmanned, outgunned and exposed, Waybright made an excruciating decision. He called an artillery strike on the fringes of his own position. With the enemy virtually on top of his own men, the incoming rockets were bound to cause casualties on both sides.
"How I didn't get hit, God knows," Brown said.
But it worked, Brown and Waybright both said.
"The thing that seemed to stop the onslaught was calling the artillery so close," said Waybright, of Marietta, Ohio.
'We would all be killed'
The captain did something else earlier in the day – kept a platoon in reserve – that proved effective. As dusk fell, Lt. John Greene led 1st Platoon, which amounted to about 25-30 men, on a march across an open field behind the North Vietnamese.
"I expected that we would all be killed," Greene said 40 years later. "The only advantage is that was getting dark. We got across the field without anyone shooting at us."
Waybright said he thought Greene's force was larger than it actually was. For Brown, 1st Platoon's successful attack gave him the first small ray of hope that maybe, just maybe, he would see the age of 19 years and two days.
It also gave the Americans to secure a helicopter landing zone and evacuate some of the more badly wounded soldiers. When the first aircraft came in, the North Vietnamese turned their fire on the helicopter.
Sabo exposed himself again to provide covering fire and sustained what his comrades thought were fatal wounds. But the helicopter was able to land and carry the wounded to field hospitals for treatment.
But Sabo still had some life.
With the North Vietnamese still pouring fire on the Americans' positions, he pulled himself to the enemy bunker, dragged himself inside and pulled the pin on one of his grenades.
Brown saw that part.
"I was saying to myself, 'What the f--- is he doing? That's suicide," he said.
The ensuing blast ended Sabo's life, but silenced the North Vietnamese bunker.
'Fighting for their buddies'
On May 11, the 3rd battalion's Delta Company arrived. At that point, Brown said he realized that he would survive the battle, now called the Mother's Day Ambush.
Bravo Company had eight men killed, Waybright said, and more than 40 wounded. But it could have been much worse.
The company commander said the soldiers in the jungle clearing that day were fighting not for a political doctrine or even for their country.
"They fought to save each other," Waybright said. "They were there fighting for their buddies."
Brown would relive that 24-hour period on an almost nightly basis for more than 35 years. And the link between the Kent State University protests and the worst day of his life left him with a pain that he took personally.
Brown said he respects the right of Americans to challenge their government. But the campus protests were something he took personally.
"That hurt me for a long time," he said of the protests.
Brown said VA counseling helped him heal, although it was neither easy nor short. He had a therapist who forced him to talk about the Mother's Day Ambush.
"She made me talk about May 10 and May 11 a lot," he said. "When you live through something like this and you live it every night before you go to sleep, it works on you."
A few years ago, he talked to the high school friend who accused him of killing women and children – Brown said he hardly saw women and children during his combat tour. The friend offered apologies.
The men of Bravo Company also got a welcome home from their nation.
'It was like coming home'
After Sabo was killed on May 10, 1970, his field commanders recommended him for the Medal of Honor, the U.S. military's highest award for combat valor, but the paperwork went missing for 29 years. After the proposed citation was discovered in the National Archives, the Army reopened an investigation.
On May 16, 2012, almost 42 years to the day after his death, President Barack Obama presented the Medal of Honor to Sabo's widow, Rosemary Sabo Brown, of New Castle, Pa.
During his address at the Medal of Honor ceremony, Obama offered something of an apology, on behalf of the nation, for the way Brown and other Vietnam veterans were treated after the war.
"Instead of being celebrated, our Vietnam veterans were often shunned," Obama said. "They were called many things when there was only one thing they deserved to be called and that was American patriots."
For the men of Bravo Company – 36 of whom attended the White House ceremony – the event brought healing. Rueda said afterward that he had experienced regular nightmares for 40 years following his combat tour.
After the Medal of Honor ceremony, the nightmares stopped.
Obama ended his speech by calling for a round of applause, not only for Sabo, but for the Bravo Company veterans in attendance. As the clapping continued, Gen. James Amos, commandant of the Marine Corps, stood.
Then everyone else in the room followed suit.
"That was probably the greatest feeling that I've ever had," said Brown. "It was like the world finally found out about us. It was like coming home."
