Kenny Ross Chevrolet is now Memorial Highway Chevrolet of Somerset.
Memorial Highway Chevrolet in Windber purchased Kenny Ross officially on Monday, Memorial Highway Chevrolet Executive Manager Andre Palmar said.
A deal has been in the works for a few months.
“The owner of Kenny Ross was selling and they came to us with an opportunity,” Palmar said. “We will do business the same way we do at Windber: we will emphasize the customer service experience.”
Palmar and his father, Gustavo Palmar, dealer principal, have owned Memorial Chevrolet since 2015.
“We’d like to thank the community for welcoming us. We are happy to be here,” he said. “We have such a good standing in the community, we’ve been able to not only surpass but exceed people’s customer service expectations at Memorial.”
Calls to Kenny Ross were not returned Monday.
Somerset County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ron Aldom said he was happy Memorial Highway Chevrolet is keeping the former Kenny Ross dealership open.
“Keeping business in the county at this time – or anytime – is great to hear,” Aldom said.
“It’s jobs and convenience for local residents.”
