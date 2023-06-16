SOMERSET – A homicide trial has been moved to October for a Pittsburgh inmate charged with beating a corrections officer to death inside SCI-Somerset in 2018.
Attorneys on both sides of the case said potential jurors will be questioned individually – rather than as a pool – because Paul Jawan Kendrick, 28, would face the possibility of a death sentence if convicted of the first-degree murder of Sgt. Mark Baserman.
State law requires jurors to be questioned about their beliefs on the death penalty to allow defendants a right to a fair trial – unless the defense waives individual “voir dire” questioning.
Personal convictions about the idea of sentencing a person to death can be strong, making it more difficult for the court to find people willing to fairly consider facts and testimony in a case and then issue a verdict that could decide whether someone should be executed.
Over the past 20 years, death penalty cases have been rare in Cambria and Somerset counties and few have reached trial.
Among them was the case of Mark Leach, of Summerhill, who was convicted of first-degree murder for fatally shooting a Pennsylvania state trooper in Ebensburg in 2003.
That jury panel, which took more than three weeks to seat, opted against a death sentence.
The death penalty remains legal in Pennsylvania, although no one has been executed in the commonwealth since 1999 and recent governors, including current Gov. Josh Shapiro, have said they would not sign death warrants.
The process of individual questioning will likely extend the jury selection process, with the court currently scheduling a week – if needed – in October to seat a Somerset County jury, Somerset County Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar said.
Kendrick was already facing life in prison for a 2014 Pittsburgh homicide. And the killing of a law enforcement officer – in this case, Baserman – is another “aggravating factor” that prosecutors can cite to seek a death penalty.
Kendrick is accused of attacking Baserman while the officer was monitoring inmates in a housing unit day room – or common area. Investigators have said he struck the officer in the face, kicked him in the head with his boots and then attacked another officer before he was apprehended.
Baserman, 60, of Stonycreek Township, died of blunt-force trauma nearly two weeks later while hospitalized.
The trial has been delayed a number of times since 2021.
The defense requested, and received, the latest continuance to give counsel time to obtain records from the Department of Corrections that are needed for the case, according to defense attorney Tim Burns, who is representing Kendrick alongside fellow defense attorney Kenneth Sottile.
“It’s frustrating because we’ve continued to seek these records from the Department. They are vital to Mr. Kendrick’s defense,” Burns said.
