Franklin Street Bridge, a main entry point into downtown Johnstown, is scheduled to be closed for four months for repairs and painting.
Work started this week on the $1.3 million project that is expected to be completed by late November.
The structure, which crosses the Stonycreek River, will be painted Golden Gate Bridge red and renamed the Johnstown Firefighters Memorial Bridge.
A half-mile vehicle detour will be in place until Nov. 5, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 9.
Traffic, coming from the north, will follow Route 3055 (Franklin Street), Route 3016 (Vine Street), Market Street, Route 403 (Napoleon Street), Route 271 (Haynes Street) and back to Route 3055 (Franklin Street). The detour from the south will go to Franklin Street, Haynes Street, Bedford Street and Vine Street.
Pedestrians will also be detoured.
“Performing the scheduled preservation work, consisting of fabricated structural steel repairs, strip seal gland replacements, and repainting the structure, is necessary to protect the structure from continued deterioration and extend the service life of the bridge, keeping it safe for public travel for years to come,” said Scott Roberts, a PennDOT District 9 bridge engineer.
The bridge is located next to a piece of property that is being developed into the Johnstown Firefighters Memorial Park in honor of the seven city firefighters who died in the line of duty.
“It’s great, showing that we have progress,” said Eric Miller, International Association of Fire Fighters Local 463 president. “This is step one, getting the bridge done, getting the bridge dedicated, getting it painted.”
The park will include a bell brought over from Central Park, signage, greenery, lights and a sculpture made by the Center for Metal Arts.
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5056. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.