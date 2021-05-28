As we move closer to enjoying our post-pandemic lives, this summer is sure to be full of family fun.
The pools will be splashing again. Campgrounds and ballfields are finally hopping, and highways are once again filled with families heading out to spend quality time at the beaches, mountains and other exciting destinations across our region.
All of this outdoor activity can only mean one thing – summer has officially arrived.
And while now can be the perfect time to enjoy fun in the sun and fill up on Vitamin D, it is important to take the proper precautions against getting overheated as the temperatures climb this time of year, especially after spending a year isolated indoors.
“Summer can be one of the most fun times of the year, especially as we turn the corner of this pandemic, but it can also be one of the most dangerous because people can get overheated quite quickly,” said Dr. Matthew Perry, chairman of emergency medicine at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
“While our body cools itself by sweating, there are certain conditions that affect its capability to do so, including inadequate hydration, extreme temperatures, high humidity, sunburn, high blood pressure, prescription drug use and alcohol use.
“When the body is overheated, dehydrated, and unable to cool itself, heat-related illness may occur.”
When you’re too warm
There are three types of heat-related conditions Perry sees regularly in the emergency room: heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
• Heat cramps are characterized by painful muscle spasms, typically happening in the stomach and legs. They’re often the first sign of a heat-related illness and can lead to more serious conditions such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
• Heat exhaustion occurs when your body loses too much water and salt and can’t cool itself. Signs include headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness, irritability, thirst, heavy sweating, elevated body temperatures, decreased urine output and skin that appears cool, moist, pale, or flushed. If left untreated, heat exhaustion can progress to heat stroke.
• Heat stroke is a life-threatening illness that occurs when the body is overwhelmed by heat and has lost excessive amounts of water and salt. Symptoms include confusion, agitation, bizarre behavior, seizures, and coma.
This requires immediate medical attention.
How to respond
If you or someone else is experiencing a heat-related illness, you should:
• Call 911 immediately;
• Stay with the person until emergency medical personnel arrive;
• Move them to a shaded, cool area and remove any heavy, excess clothing;
• Cool them down quickly with cold water, an ice bath or cold wet cloths or ice on the head, neck, armpits and groin area;
• Circulate air around the person to speed up the cooling. Utilize fans and air conditioning if available.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 600 people in the U.S. die from extreme heat each year. Fortunately, preventing heat-related illnesses is easy.
Staying cool, safe
There are some simple tips you can remember to defend you and others from heat-related illness and stay cool when the thermometer climbs.
• Drink plenty of water.
• Look for shady areas to play and rest.
• Take frequent breaks when enjoying the outdoors.
• Limit your outdoor activity when temperatures are at their highest – usually between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
• NEVER leave babies, children or animals in a car unattended.
• Stay mindful of the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness.
• Be aware of your body’s limits.
“Know when to stop,” Perry said.
“Many of us may feel mild heat-related symptoms and think we can just push through. But we need to listen to our bodies and be watchful to those around us, especially children and senior adults, so that we can quickly spot the warning signs and take the proper steps to address heat-related illness.”
For more tips on heat safety and what to do when heat-related illness strikes, visit www.weather.gov/safety-heat-illness and www.redcross.org/get-help-how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/types-of-emergencies/heat-wave-safety#About.
Be heat smart so you can stay cool all summer long.
